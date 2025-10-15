Libraries in North Yorkshire to help people improve online skills

Sam Bowell, a library assistant at Scarborough Library pictured helping a customer redeem their Household Support Fund e-voucher.

Residents who need help to improve their online skills are being encouraged to visit their local library as part of the UK’s largest digital inclusion campaign.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During Get Online Week, which runs from October 20 to 26, North Yorkshire libraries will be showcasing the digital assistance on offer through activities including drop-in support cafes.

Staff and volunteers will be introducing visitors to e-books, online local history and reference resources. Anybody who is new to getting online can book a free session with an IT buddy for some one-to-one support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The North Yorkshire Police protect and prevent cybercrime unit will be offering sessions on cyber-attack awareness, fraud and scam knowledge and looking at preventive measures to keep safe online.

On Wednesday, October 22, many libraries will be holding drop-in events to promote the library app, which allows people to link borrower accounts, read newspapers from around the world, issue books and print directly from mobile phones.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for libraries, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “Get Online Week is a great opportunity to help people of all ages to become more confident when using their digital devices and be safe when doing so.

“Having access to the Internet is important for anybody needing to do online banking, booking appointments and accessing council services such as bus passes, blue badges and Household Support Fund vouchers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Staff and volunteers are there to help anybody who needs it. We must make sure that our residents aren’t left behind in the digital age.”

Customers can receive digital assistance from a network of volunteer IT buddies.

Naomi Wilson, who is a volunteer IT buddy, said: “I find joy in helping those who struggle with online services. It makes me feel happy knowing that I have relieved a customer’s anxiety.”

In 2024/25, a total of 125,410 sessions were taken on library computers, with staff and volunteers helping 3,644 people with Household Support Fund vouchers, 2,313 with blue badge applications, and 919 apply for a bus pass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last three years, the library service has seen an increase in residents booking assisted digital sessions, rising from 14,922 in 2022/23 to 23,084 in 2024/25.

Nine new IT volunteers were recruited to the mobile library, bringing IT support and access to some of North Yorkshire’s most rural communities.

To find out more about Get Online Week, contact your local library or check out their social media page.