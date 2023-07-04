North Yorkshire libraries and the Reading Agency are running the challenge for children aged four to 11, encouraging them to read six library books over the summer holidays around the theme of play, sport, games and physical activity.

The campaign’s characters – brought to life by children’s author and illustrator Loretta Schauer – navigate a fictional summer obstacle course and track their reading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are free incentives to collect along the way and those who complete the challenge will receive a medal and a certificate to celebrate their achievement.

Enthusiastic young readers are being encouraged to sign up to this summer’s reading challenge, which aims to keep their minds and bodies active over the break.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for libraries, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “Signing children up to the Summer Reading Challenge is a great way for parents and carers to help them to maintain their reading levels. Children will have the opportunity to explore new reading material, develop skills, and discover new interests.

“Thanks to our library service, the challenge is accessible to all and provides a fun, free activity for children. It’s a chance for families to get into the habit of borrowing books as well as junior eBooks and eAudiobooks and foster a lifelong love of reading.”

Ready Set Read! kicks off at all libraries on Saturday, July 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A programme of events for families will support the challenge, including visits from Ready Set Read! illustrator Loretta Schauer, author and illustrator Liz Million and double gold medal winning Paralympian and author Danielle Brown. There will also be Lego sessions, art and craft sessions, storytelling and theatre performances.

More details of the events and reading recommendations will be posted on local library pages and can be found in library branches.

Karen Napier, CEO of The Reading Agency said: "We're delighted to see how library partners across the country are organising their own events and activities to support this year's Summer Reading Challenge. We are really looking forward to working closely with them to help get children reading, imagining, and staying active this summer.”

The Summer Reading Challenge has been running since 1999 and helps to improve children’s reading skills and confidence over the summer holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad