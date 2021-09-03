Libraries across Harrogate district extend free computer access

Free computer access is available to all library members across North Yorkshire

From Monday 6th September, members will be able to use computers for up to an hour a day, and anyone who needs additional time can pay a small fee or choose from a range of available subscriptions to have longer sessions.

This will give members the opportunity to browse the Internet, check emails, complete online learning and use any of the free resources available including Ancestry and Find My Past.

There are over 300 computers available within North Yorkshire libraries and they all come equipped with webcams, touchscreens, printing capabilities and a wide range of software.

County Councillor Greg White, Executive Member for Libraries, said: "During the pandemic we recognised that access to IT was vital and made and made the computers available for essential use while many other facilities were closed.

"Many people have come to rely on libraries to get online and the extension of the free access from half an hour a day to one hour reflects this."

Anyone filling out complex forms, such as job applications, will still be able to request additional time free of charge.

Some libraries are also re-introducing computer support sessions; ask at your local library for more details.