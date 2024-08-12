Liberal Democrat Conference to come to Harrogate for first time since Phil Willis days

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It has been revealed that the Liberal Democrats 2025 Spring Conference will be held at the Harrogate Convention Centre – the first time this has happened in a Lib Dem seat since it came to the town in 2009.

The announcement comes just weeks after the general election saw Liberal Democrat Tom Gordon elected as the MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, winning with 46% of the vote.

The 2025 Spring Conference will take place at the Harrogate Convention Centre from March 21-23rd.

This is the first time that Liberal Democrat conference has been held in a Lib Dem seat since it was held in Harrogate in 2009, when Phil Willis was the MP for the area.

Tom Gordon MP said: “I am absolutely thrilled that conference will be held here in Harrogate, and that I will be able to welcome my new Lib Dem MP colleagues to see first-hand how beautiful our part of Yorkshire is.

“I’m sure we’ll have a packed schedule but will make sure to find time to show off the best Harrogate has to offer.

“Harrogate Convention Centre is an important asset to Harrogate and the local economy.

"I’m excited to do all I can to keep it up and running for the town in my capacity as our local MP.”

Since winning Harrogate and Knaresborough last month, Mr Gordon has raised a number of issues close to the hearts of voters.

Last week saw the MP call for Knaresborough’s postal service to be reinstated immediately.