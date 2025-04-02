Lib Dems reveal full slate of candidates for first-ever Harrogate Town Council elections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate and Knaresborough Liberal Democrats have announced a full team of 19 candidates for the upcoming Harrogate Town Council elections in May.

The party says its team is committed to standing up for residents and taking pride in Harrogate.

Harrogate MP Tom Gordon gave his backing, saying only the Lib Dems could beat the Tories in the first elections for the new Harrogate Town Council on May 1.

“This is a fantastic team of passionate and hardworking individuals who will put our town first,” said Mr Gordon.

"We have the opportunity to elect a council that will stand up for Harrogate against the Conservative-run North Yorkshire Council.

"Only the Lib Dems can beat the Conservatives here and deliver that council.”

Liberal Democrat candidates for Harrogate Town Council

Bilton Woodfield - Ian Chamberlain

Old Bilton - Andrew Kempston-Parkes

Bilton Grange - David Allardyce

New Park - Monika Slater

Coppice Valley - Austin Wildmoor

Duchy - Josy Thompson

Fairfax - Jenny Travena

Starbeck - Chrissie Holmes

Harlow - Graham Dixon

St. Georges - Viv Poskitt

High Harrogate - Chris Aldred

Kingsley - Josie Caven

Saltergate - Nat Slater

Oatlands - Howard Marshall

Pannal - Mark Warr

Hookstone - Andrew Timothy

Stray - Patrick Milne

Central - Paula Stott

Valley Gardens - Edward Metcalfe

Harrogate Convention Centre recently played host to the Liberal Democrat Party’s Spring Conference for the first time in 16 years.

Opened by Harrogate MP Tom Gordon, among those attending was Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey.