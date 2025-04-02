Lib Dems reveal full slate of candidates for first-ever Harrogate Town Council elections
The party says its team is committed to standing up for residents and taking pride in Harrogate.
Harrogate MP Tom Gordon gave his backing, saying only the Lib Dems could beat the Tories in the first elections for the new Harrogate Town Council on May 1.
“This is a fantastic team of passionate and hardworking individuals who will put our town first,” said Mr Gordon.
"We have the opportunity to elect a council that will stand up for Harrogate against the Conservative-run North Yorkshire Council.
"Only the Lib Dems can beat the Conservatives here and deliver that council.”
Liberal Democrat candidates for Harrogate Town Council
Bilton Woodfield - Ian Chamberlain
Old Bilton - Andrew Kempston-Parkes
Bilton Grange - David Allardyce
New Park - Monika Slater
Coppice Valley - Austin Wildmoor
Duchy - Josy Thompson
Fairfax - Jenny Travena
Starbeck - Chrissie Holmes
Harlow - Graham Dixon
St. Georges - Viv Poskitt
High Harrogate - Chris Aldred
Kingsley - Josie Caven
Saltergate - Nat Slater
Oatlands - Howard Marshall
Pannal - Mark Warr
Hookstone - Andrew Timothy
Stray - Patrick Milne
Central - Paula Stott
Valley Gardens - Edward Metcalfe
Harrogate Convention Centre recently played host to the Liberal Democrat Party’s Spring Conference for the first time in 16 years.
Opened by Harrogate MP Tom Gordon, among those attending was Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey.
More information: https://www.hklibdems.uk/