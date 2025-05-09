Legendary North Yorkshire brewery's first-ever alcohol-free beer 'goes viral' in UK supermarkets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A North Yorkshire-based brewers of legendary ales’ new venture in alcohol-free beer has ‘gone viral’ in supermarkets.

Independent Yorkshire brewery, T&R Theakston is celebrating a successful launch and a national listing for Nowt Peculier, the brewery’s new alcohol-free version of the legendary Old Peculier.

Founded in 1827, at the heart of the brewery’s heritage is the iconic Theakston Old Peculier, internationally acclaimed as one of the great British ales.

Selling more than 15,000 bottles in its first two months, the beer has been praised for its likeness to its alcoholic counterpart and offers traditional ale enthusiasts a deeply satisfying alcohol-free alternative.

Continuing its success, Nowt Peculier will now also be stocked in 170 Sainsbury’s stores nationwide with the family brewery talks with a number of retailers to extend the beer’s off trade footprint.

The brewery is also building distribution in the on trade through Heineken, Star Pubs, LWC and other wholesalers as operators adapt their range to meet demand for 0.0% ale options.

Thanks to advanced filtration technology, Theakston has preserved everything that’s made Old Peculier the iconic pint it is today - minus the alcohol.

Meticulously brewed to the original recipe with the traditional Fuggle hop alongsideChallenger and Progress bitter hops, this rich-flavoured, dark ruby ale captures the complex character of its legendary forefather, with subtle notes of cherry and banana complementing a bitter hop finish.

Richard Bradbury, Managing Director of Theakston’s Brewery, said: “Nowt Peculier is one of our first ventures into alcohol-free beer in the brewery’s near 200-year history and maintaining our reputation for high quality beers was paramount for us in the creation of Nowt Peculier.

“We are thrilled by the warm reception the beer has received so far and look forward to extending Nowt Peculier’s reach even further across the on and off trade this year.

"The low and no alcohol beer category continues to grow in the UK, and

“Thanks to our use of the highest quality ingredients, the expertise of our brewers and remarkable new technology, we are pleased to bring something new to the low and no alcohol beer category.”