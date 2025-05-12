Legendary Harrogate store is still keeping alive the 'lost art of writing' after nearly 125 years

One of Harrogate’s oldest shops is to celebrate the art of writing as part of National Stationery Week this week.

Located on Oxford Street, Jespers of Harrogate has been a household name in Harrogate and North Yorkshire since it was founded in 1901 and will next year mark its 125th year of independent trading.

In all that time, even with the arrival of the digital era with its iPads and laptops, this family business has always stood out as a bastion of the highest standards in quality pens and stationery.

The three-storey property near Harrogate Theatre remains a familiar sight to shoppers thanks to its striking blue feature canopy, summer hanging baskets and seasonal window displays.

Its long-serving manager, Lynn Cummings, says rumours of the decline of writing have been exaggerated and it is important to celebrate National Stationery Week, which will run from today, May 12 to Sunday, May 18.

"Technology has its place but we will always need stationery in some form, “ said Lynn, who first joined Jespers of Harrogate as a sales assistant in April 1994, before being promoted to second assistant retail manager two-and-a-half years later.

"There is nothing like receiving a hand written note or letter that someone has taken the time and trouble to write.

"Very often customers will not have used a Fountain Pen for many years and the joy it brings is amazing

"It is great to help people rediscover the art of writing.”

These days, there are not many stores left in the North of England like Jespers.

Still offering great local service and huge selection of quality pens, arts and crafts, office products and gifts, Jespers of Harrogate has maintained its reputation even in times of change and challenge.

In 2019, after four generations, the Jesper family sold the business in 2019 to the Yorkshire-based Vickers family, who also have a history in businesses related to stationery and office supplies.

Last year saw the historic shop chosen as finalists in the BOSS Awards Independent Retailer of the Year Awards.

Lynn Cummings said: "We are finding at Jespers that we now have customers coming from many miles around to visit for all their stationery needs.

"There has been a noticeable increase in people coming from areas out of Harrogate such as Leeds and York."

As part of National Stationery Week, Jespers of Harrogate is holding an instore competition to win a Conkin Duraflex Blue/Green Fountain Pen kindly donated by Manuscript Pens.