Legendary Harrogate beat poet's new video to be screened at film festival in London

A legendary Harrogate beatnik poet and musician is to premiere his new video at a major film festival.

Once described as the “northern Kevin Ayers”, Heath Common has joined forces with Drusilla Verney, who rose to fame with the 70s psych-rock act Here And Now, an offshoot of the legendary prog band Gong, for a brand new duet The World Is On Fire.

A song railing against the destruction of our planet, the official video has been selected to be shown at the Portobello Film & Art Festival in London on Saturday, August 31..

A former journalist with Melody Maker and The Guardian and a recording artist in his own right, he also produced hit act The Rhythm Sisters in the late 1980s.

The broadcaster, performer and poet interviewed famous singer PP Arnold last year.

Heath and Drusilla’s video will be available to watch online from September 2 via Youtube.