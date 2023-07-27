Legendary Harrogate bar to bring back live music for the first time since Covid challenges

A long-time supporter of the town’s rock music scene, Montey’s is to introduce Friday Sessions with live bands on earlier to meet the new routines which have emerged in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Montey’s general manager Colin Speirs said: "Obviously lockdown was tough for all businesses but, for small independent venues like Montey's, it was particularly challenging.

"After several false starts and partial reopenings throughout the pandemic we faced multiple challenges.

A long-time supporter of Harrogate's rock music scene, Montey’s is to introduce Friday Sessions with live bands for the first time since Covid. (Picture contributed)

"Some of our regular bands had taken the decision to stop performing, some guests still felt uneasy about crowds and we had to be careful about our spending after such long closures".

First launched as a jazz club on The Ginnel in Harrogate nearly 30 years ago in 1996, Montey's has built a strong reputation for having a great music policy and great bar staff.

Over the years this Harrogate institution has hosted bands from across the country, as well as showcasing the best local bands.

It was a key venue in Harrogate Fringe Day from 2010 to 2012 as part of the then Harrogate International Festivals Fringe.

Colin Spiers says the popular bar has been thinking about reintroducing regular live music for some time but had to be careful.

"We reintroduced live music on Bank Holiday Sundays to test the water and the response was great, with lots of familiar faces back at the bar relieved to be seeing some of their favourite bands back in action.

“What became clear straight away was that routines have changed for a lot of people, they now want to see the bands playing earlier in the evening."

Montey’s new Friday sessions will start at 8.45pm from September 15.

Acts lined up so far include: Nineties Music Experience (N.M.E.), Storm, Riot.

Colin Spiers said: "It feels great to be back in the game.