Legendary competitor in Harrogate Autumn Flower Show ready for ‘Battle of the Giants’

A man who has been exhibiting each year at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show for 15 years is ready for a ‘Battle of the Giants’.

Running at Newby Hall and Gardens from September 13-15, retired miner Joe Atherton has become a bit of a legend at this popular event.

For 15 years, exhibiting long and heavy veg grown in his garden in Mansfield.

Among the classes Joe is entering this year is ‘Battle of the Giants’ in which he hopes his giant beetroot and cucumber will come out on top.

Retired miner and veg grower Joe Atherton has become a bit of a legend at Harrogate Autumn Flower Show which this year will run at Newby Hall and Gardens from September 13-15. (Picture contributed)

The 69-year-old is also hoping for first place in the show’s renowned giant onion competition.

Joe said: “I was born near Newcastle and every pub and club used to have leek shows.

"When I moved to Mansfield, I started growing leeks and in 2001 won a heaviest leek competition.

“Over the years, I’ve grown all sorts, turnips, peppers, melons, beetroot, parsnips, radish, cucumbers and onions.”

Taking centre stage at this year’s Harrogate Autumn Flower Show will be magnificent floral displays, delicious produce, expert gardening advice and fiercely contested competitions, including for giant fruit and veg.

Billed as an inspiration for gardeners of all abilities, visitors to the show can also enjoy Newby Hall's award-winning gardens, live talks and cookery demonstrations, great garden shopping and stunning floral art installations within historic Newby Hall itself.

When it comes to Joe Atherton’s quest for giant veg growing glory, he is supported by his wife, Carmel, 67, who will also be exhibiting veg at Harrogate’s autumn show and has an important role in cleaning and sprucing Joe’s long veg for display.

But Joe admits the wet and cold weather in spring followed by high August temperatures has made growing his veg a challenge this year.

He will lift his veg as late as possible before travelling to Harrogate and ensuring his veg is on display by 6.30am on the opening day of the show

The Harrogate Autumn Flower Show is one of two flower shows hosted annually by the NEHS, with the Spring Flower Show taking place in Harrogate in April.

Last year’s Autumn Flower Show committed more than £163,000 in support and promotion of the work of specialist societies and groups, and charitable horticultural organisations.

Tickets are £28 per person available online from https://www.flowershow.org.uk/

Admission includes access to Newby’s gardens which feature some of Europe’s biggest herbaceous flower borders, 15 stunning garden ‘rooms’ and family adventure garden.