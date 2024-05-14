Legendary Bez of Happy Mondays is to come to the Stray in Harrogate for major dance festival
The Love to be… Festival is offering an exceptional line-up of House Music talent in a world class event.
Promising a full festival production, two arenas, plush VIP, a food court and much more, the festival will feature main stage headliner Roger Sanchez, the famous American DJ and producer, legendary group K-Klass on the Ibiza stage and an Acid House set from the legendary Happy Mondays’ Bez.
The latter is renowned for being tmaraca player, dancer and mascot in the ‘Baggy’ era band whose hits include Step On and Kinky Afro.
The wide range of local and international talent also likes of House royalty Barbara Tucker, world-class DJ Darius Syrossian and live house band Adelphi Music Factor all appearing.
Since it was first launched in 1994 at the Music Factory in Sheffield, Love to Be has become one of the hottest names in the UK club scene, renowned for cutting edge club decor, stilt walkers, flamboyant dancers and drag hosts, coupled with the finest resident DJs and world class guests.
Running from 12.30pm to 11pm on Saturday, September 14, Love to be Festival in Harrogate will see a minimum entry age of 18.
The event is teaming up with local charity The Ostrich Foundation which works to help reduce the number of young people who take their own lives.
For tickets, visit: https://www.skiddle.com/festivals/love-to-be-festival/#tickets