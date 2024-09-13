Legendary Beatles and David Bowie producer is set for Harrogate music event
Boasting five Grammy nominations in a stellar career, producer Ken Scott is to be the VIP guest at next month’s Vinyl Sessions charity event – and tickets are flying out.
Supertramp - Crime of the Century presented by Ken Scott will take place at Starling Independent Bar Café Kitchen in Harrogate on Wednesday, October 9.
The British ‘soft prog’ outfit were struggling for success before Scott produced the bestselling Crime Of The Century in 1974, marrying complex orchestrations with hit singles such as Dreamer and Bloody Well Right.
By that point, aged 27, the versatile and talented Scott was already a seasoned hand.
He had begun his career aged 16 in 1964 at EMI studios at Abbey Road Studios and became an engineer for The Beatles all the way from A Hard Day’s Night album to Rubber Soul, before returning for The White Album in 1968.
Scott then co-produced David Bowie’s run of four classic 1970s albums including Ziggy Stardust and Aladdin Sane.
Among the other major music acts graced by Scott’s incredible production skills are Elton John, the Jeff Beck Group, Procol Harum, Devo, the Mahavishnu Orchestra, John Lennon, George Harrison, Level 42, Duran Duran and Gillian Welch.
The volunteer-run Vinyl Sessions, which were founded in early 2018 by hi fi aficionado Colin Paine to showcase classic rock albums on vinyl, raised more than £15,000 for equipment at Harrogate Hospital before the pandemic brought the turntable to a temporary halt.
In May 2024, the event returned in person for the first time since lockdown with events on The Eagles, REM and The Police.
Ken Scott, who returned to the UK ten years ago after long spells in LA and Nashville, will talk about Crime of the Century in conversation with Graham Chalmers of the Harrogate Advertiser, followed by a Q&A and a vinyl playback of the full album.
Every penny raised goes to the Harrogate Hospital Community Charity.
For tickets, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/supertramp-crime-of-the-century-presented-by-ken-scott-tickets-1015441772677
More information: https://vinylsessions.org/