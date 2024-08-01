Leeming Bar Grange makes resident's dream come true

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Resident’s Colin Hutchinson and Eric Bailey, at Leeming Bar Grange Care Home are proud veterans and wished to reconnect with their armed services background, so staff at the home made their wish a reality by supporting the gentlemen to attend RAF Leeming’s Family Fun Day, proving the old adage, it’s never too late to rekindle old passions!

As part of Leeming Bar Grange’s ‘Wish Upon a Star at Leeming Bar’ Initiative their dedicated life enrichment team reached out to RAF Leeming and the Soldiers’, Sailors’ and Airmen’s Families Association (SSAFA) who were only happy to help make Colin and Eric’s wish come true! Colin and Eric have lived at Leeming Bar Grange for a number of year and are beloved by staff and residents alike. Kim Calvert, Senior Activities Co-ordinator at Leeming Bar Grange said “It is an absolute honour to know Colin and Eric and we are incredibly grateful for the service of both; we are so glad to have helped create the biggest of smiles for both gentlemen.”

Colin was previously Flight Lieutenant at RAF Leeming with the day bringing back a whole host of memories, as he was able to explore his old stomping ground and share memories with current serving personnel. Eric was in the Royal Corps of Signals in the Army and couldn't believe how his memories came flooding back so vividly when he saw the military vehicles, of which he used to drive when serving.

Colin and Eric enjoyed a whole host of activities including static aircraft, interesting stalls, virtual reality, and watching flying displays from the Typhoon, Hawk, Hunter, Chinook and Spitfire; with each display nothing short of awe-inspiring! And to top this off residents were able to witness the majesty of a flying display from the RAF Red Arrows!

Leeming Bar Grange Care Home residents Colin Hutchinson and Eric Bailey at RAF Leeming’s Family Fun Day

In response to this wonderful surprise, Colin said: “As soon as we arrived at RAF Leeming the memories came flooding back! Watching the flight shows gave me such a rush, remembering how the g-force would tightly compact you into the cockpit! I am so grateful for the kindness of all at Leeming Bar Grange!”. Eric exclaimed “I can’t believe how vividly it took me back to see the old army vehicles! A grand day for which I am very grateful!”

Kathryn Billett, General Manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Leeming Bar Grange. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ dreams come true. It was wonderful to see how happy Colin and Eric were – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”

Leeming Bar Grange care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK's largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Leeming Bar Grange provides residential care, and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.