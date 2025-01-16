Leeds Utd success for Harrogate school's talented young striker aged 11
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Talented young footballer James Casey has now not only been picked for the new Harrogate & Craven District Schoolboys U12 football squad, he is also starting out with Leeds Utd.
From High Birstwith, James began his football journey at the age of three, quickly rising through the ranks to play for both Ashville College and Pannal Sports Club.
Recently, the prodigious striker, who scored 54 goals in 20 matches, showcased his skills at a district trial, competing against 80 boys from 18 secondary schools
As a Sports Scholar at Ashville College, James is thrilled about his opportunity with Leeds United, the intense training and professional guidance he receives have significantly enhanced his game, and he is determined to progress further.
Proud father James Casey attributes his son's talent and passion for the game to the exceptional support provided by the school's sports staff.
“The encouragement has been phenomenal, giving James the belief that he can pursue his dreams and aim high,” he said.
“A great deal of success stems from mindset, the company you keep, and diet. We owe a big thanks to Ashville and Simon Clifford, founder of Integer, who is well-respected in the community. James is filled with ambition.
“The culture of sporting achievement at Ashville has significantly influenced his mindset, and the school’s facilities and staff support have played a vital role in his football journey so far.”
As well as receiving the invitation to train with the Leeds United Entry Centre, James will participate in district youth training sessions and matches later this month and is eager to make an impact.