Leeds Utd success for Harrogate school's talented young striker aged 11

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A phenomenal 11-year-old pupil from a Harrogate school is thrilled to be start training with Leeds Utd.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talented young footballer James Casey has now not only been picked for the new Harrogate & Craven District Schoolboys U12 football squad, he is also starting out with Leeds Utd.

From High Birstwith, James began his football journey at the age of three, quickly rising through the ranks to play for both Ashville College and Pannal Sports Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recently, the prodigious striker, who scored 54 goals in 20 matches, showcased his skills at a district trial, competing against 80 boys from 18 secondary schools

Goal! From High Birstwith, Harrogate pupil James Casey began his football journey at the age of three, quickly rising through the ranks to play for both Ashville College and Pannal Sports Club. (Picture contributed)

As a Sports Scholar at Ashville College, James is thrilled about his opportunity with Leeds United, the intense training and professional guidance he receives have significantly enhanced his game, and he is determined to progress further.

Proud father James Casey attributes his son's talent and passion for the game to the exceptional support provided by the school's sports staff.

“The encouragement has been phenomenal, giving James the belief that he can pursue his dreams and aim high,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A great deal of success stems from mindset, the company you keep, and diet. We owe a big thanks to Ashville and Simon Clifford, founder of Integer, who is well-respected in the community. James is filled with ambition.

“The culture of sporting achievement at Ashville has significantly influenced his mindset, and the school’s facilities and staff support have played a vital role in his football journey so far.”

As well as receiving the invitation to train with the Leeds United Entry Centre, James will participate in district youth training sessions and matches later this month and is eager to make an impact.