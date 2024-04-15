Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 18-year-old has been a stand-out performer for the Whites who are currently pushing for automatic promotion back to the Premier League, starting 38 of a possible 43 games.

Gray has had a fantastic season and picked up an array of awards throughout the year, including being named Leeds United’s Player of the Month and the PFA's Best Player in the Championship during February.

In March, Gray scored on his debut for England Under-21 in a 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualification match against Azerbaijan Under-21, in which England won 5–1 in Baku.

Archie Gray, from Harrogate, has been crowned EFL Championship Young Player of the Season

In January, the youngster was rewarded for his efforts and put pen-to-paper on a new long term contract, keeping him at Elland Road until 2028.

Speaking to Leeds United after being named EFL Championship Young Player of the Season, he said: "I'm honoured to win this award, having heard the previous names that have won it.

"I've just got to stay humble and keep on working hard because I've come a long way.

"I've gained a lot of experience and learned a lot of new things along the way.

"I trusted my ability but I've been lucky with the teammates and manager that I've got.

"Since I've come in when I was 15, my teammates have all been really helpful with me."

Gray joins an illustrious list of players who have won the award in the past, including Gareth Bale, Ollie Watkins and Jude Bellingham.

Also at the awards ceremony last night, Archie was named EFL Championship Apprentice of the Season.

His teammate Crysencio Summerville also had a successful evening, picking up EFL Championship Player of the Season and named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Season, alongside Georgino Rutter and Ethan Ampadu.