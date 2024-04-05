Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 18-year-old has been a stand-out performer for the Whites who are currently pushing for automatic promotion back to the Premier League, starting 35 of a possible 40 games.

Gray has had a fantastic season and picked up an array of awards throughout the year, including being named Leeds United’s Player of the Month and the PFA's Best Player in the Championship during February.

Speaking to Leeds United back in March, Archie said: “"It means everything.

Archie Gray, from Harrogate, has been shortlisted for EFL Championship Young Player of the Season

"To be playing for the club that I've been at my whole life, the club that I've supported and travelled to games with, I know what it's like to be a fan and it's just amazing to play for Leeds.

"I'm lucky to be part of this club."

In March, Gray scored on his debut for England Under-21 in a 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualification match against Azerbaijan Under-21, in which England won 5–1 in Baku.

In January, the youngster was rewarded for his efforts and put pen-to-paper on a new long term contract, keeping him at Elland Road until 2028.

As well as being shortlisted for EFL Championship Young Player of the Season alongside Jon Rowe (Norwich City) and Jordan James (Birmingham City), Gray has also been nominated for EFL Championship Apprentice of the Season.

His manager Daniel Farke has been has been shortlisted for EFL Championship Manager of the Season alongside Kieran McKenna (Ipswich Town) and Liam Rosenior (Hull City).

While Gray’s teammate Crysencio Summerville has been shortlisted for EFL Championship Player of the Season with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) and Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers).

The awards will be announced at a ceremony in London on Sunday, April 14.

