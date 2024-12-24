Leeds United players help spread festive cheer at Martin House Children’s Hospice Christmas party
Former England football manager, and Martin House Children's Hospice ambassador, Gareth Southgate met the families at the party, alongside Leeds United players Josuha Guilavogui, Illan Meslier and Ilia Gruev who also came along with gifts to hand out to the children.
Clair Holdsworth, Chief Executive Officer at Martin House Children's Hospice, said: “The family Christmas party is one of our favourite days – it’s so special to give families these incredible memories, particularly when we never know if this will be the last Christmas some of them get to spend together.
“We’d like to thank Gareth and Leeds United for coming along to sprinkle a little extra magic on the day and do our amazing team at Martin House for helping us to spread some festive cheer with families.”
The event included an elf disco, with staff dressed up as Disney characters, a Polar Express themed crafts room, pick and mix, and a Santa’s grotto, with gifts for all the children attending, including their brothers and sisters.
It was hosted by Bowcliffe Hall in Bramham, while building work is continuing at Martin House Children's Hospice’s Boston Spa site.
Clair added: “We’d like to give a huge thanks to Jonathan Turner and his team at Bowcliffe Hall, who are absolutely amazing and work so hard to help us make this such a special event for families.
“We can only provide this kind of experience thanks to our supporters, who generously donate to help us make every Christmas count for families.”
Martin House Children's Hospice cares for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire.
You can support Martin House Children's Hospice’s Christmas appeal by visiting www.martinhouse.org.uk/ChristmasAppeal
