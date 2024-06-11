Leeds United footballer Patrick Bamford gets married at luxurious Grantley Hall in Ripon
The Leeds United striker chose the luxury hotel as the venue to marry Michaela Ireland and posted a selection of photos of the celebrations on social media.
The stunning pictures showed a sneak peak into their day, including Michaela’s dress, flower arrangements and their wedding cake.
Grantley Hall is a five-star stately 1600s mansion that sits along the River Skell and is known as one of the dream wedding destinations for couples.
They were joined by many of Patrick’s current and former teammates, with many leaving messages of congratulations for the happy couple.
Kalvin Phillips, former Leeds United and current Manchester City player, said: “Amazing day yesterday celebrating my mate and his beautiful wife's special day.”
The official Leeds United Instragam account said: “Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Bamford from everyone at LUFC.”
Junior Firpo, current Leeds United player, said: “Brilliant Pat, congrats to both.”
