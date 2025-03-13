Leeds United captain donates signed shirt to The Salvation Army in Ripon to support Green Football’s Great Save campaign

Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu has donated a signed shirt to The Salvation Army in Ripon as part of a new campaign that has been launched to help shine a light on the impact of climate change.

A number of top footballers have been making a series of surprise charity shop drops across the country, donating their signed sports kit for fans to find.

The initiative encourages others to give pre-loved sportswear a second life and highlights the importance of keeping kit in play.

The secret drops mark the start of Green Football’s Great Save, the world’s biggest climate-football campaign, which brings together the football community – fans, players, clubs, leagues, grassroots teams and schools – to take action to tackle climate change and protect the future of the game.

This year is all about keeping sports kit in play for longer by donating, selling, reusing or upcycling – helping to reduce waste, save money, and support communities who may lack access to kit.

Ethan Ampadu has donated a Leeds United shirt, signed by all of the players, to The Salvation Army in Ripon, along with Sky Sports pundit and former Whites player, David Prutton.

Ethan said: “I’m donating the first shirt I wore after becoming Leeds United captain.

"It’s very special to me because it is a real honour to lead this club, and the pride I felt walking out at Elland Road in the first game of the season is something I’ll never forget.

"I’m donating such an important shirt because it’s an important campaign – one that will help make sure future generations can enjoy playing football like I have.

"Every year, a huge amount of sports kit gets thrown away, when it could be reused, repurposed, or passed on to someone who needs it.

"If each of us does something small to cut waste and give our sportswear a second life, we can make a big difference.”

Over 100,000 tonnes of sportswear ends up in landfills every year, which equates to 951 shirts per minute.

Landfills produce huge amounts of methane, which is fuelling climate change, and in turn climate change is threatening the future of football.

There are likely to be 120,000 grassroots football matches called off this year due to flooding alone.

Sarah Jacobs, Director at Green Football, added “Football has an unequalled power to drive change, and it’s incredible to see so many clubs, fans, grassroots teams and players coming together to help save kit from landfill.

"Whether it’s donating a shirt or finding a new purpose for old kit, every action contributes to reducing waste, promoting sustainability in football and helping to protect the game we love.

"There’s a huge opportunity for the footballing community to lead the way in sport when it comes to kit.

"None of us are perfect, but by being on the journey together, we can make a real difference.”

Other surprise kit drop offs include Jamie Carragher’s England shirt in Liverpool, Roy Keane’s signed Manchester United shirt in Manchester, Demi Stokes’ signed Newcastle United kit in Newcastle and many more.

During the campaign, fans can join their sporting heroes and win prizes by donating their old kit to charity, including official charity partner, The Salvation Army, which has dedicated shop drop off points and a kit postal service so fans can donate from the comfort of their own home.

Leeds United have also introduced donation bins at Elland Road.

For more information about the Green Football’s Great Save campaign, visit www.greenfootball.org