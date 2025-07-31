Leeds Rhino stars join the celebrations as Harrogate bank reopens after major renovation

Harrogate is bucking a UK trend when it comes to banking as one leading building society seeks to improve rather than remove its facilities in the town.

In a sign it means business, the reopening of Leeds Building Society’s Harrogate branch saw staff joined by players from Leeds Rhinos rugby league team.

The UK’s fifth largest building society showed off it’s newly upgraded premises that has been recently renovated to improve the in-person service offered by the mutual.

The team of six colleagues, lead by Branch Manager Lavinia Croft, say they are thrilled with this investment in its high street premises and cannot wait to welcome existing members back and new customers into the branch.

Leeds Building Society’s Harrogate branch’s members visiting the new-look branch on Oxford Street this week were treated to goody bags and cupcakes, as well as a visit from some very special guests from Leeds Rhinos, including players Maiko Sivo and Ned Mccormack, and the club’s mascot Ronnie the Rhino.

Graham Binns, Head of Branch Network at Leeds Building Society, said: “We are pleased to buck the market trend by investing in renovating and relocating branches across our national network, and we are thrilled to open the doors of our upgraded site in Harrogate.

“The re-opening of this new branch on Oxford Street is part of our multi-year project to improve our branch network and allow us to reach more people.

"The customer service provided in our branches remains the jewel in our crown, with customer satisfaction levels of 98%.

"We are extremely grateful for the support and dedication of our brilliant branch colleagues, who each play an important role within the local community in helping our members, and we can’t wait to welcome more people to our branch in Harrogate.”

Leeds Building Society boasts assets of £31.6bn and a total membership of 991,000 as at the end of December 2024.

The newly-renovated Harrogate branch can be found at 12 Oxford Street and is open Monday to Friday 9.30am to 4.45pm and the first Saturday of each month 9.30am to noon.

For more information, visit: https://www.leedsbuildingsociety.co.uk/