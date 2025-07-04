Leeds Festival 2025 is hoping to avoid controversy of Glastonbury with 'something for everyone'

By Graham Chalmers
Published 4th Jul 2025, 16:07 BST
Next month’s Leeds and Reading Festivals look set to be the best for some time though organisers may be feeling relieved that Knee Cap played last year and not this.

Running from August 21-24, the giant music extravaganza at Braham Park near Leeds does boast some punk-leaning bands on the bill – Amy and the Sniffers. Lambrini Girls, The Pill.

But there is unlikely to be any of the political controversy which has swirled round this year’s Glastonbury after the stands taken by Bob Vylan and Knee Cap.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Instead the expected crowd of 70,000 or more will be treated to headliners such as singer-songwriter Chappell Roan, rapper Travis Scott and modern rockers Bring Me The Horizon as Leeds Festival seeks a younger audience for the future without the reliance on ‘heritage’ rock and indie acts from the 1990s – or before.

Leeds Festival - Running from August 21-24, the giant music extravaganza at Braham Park does boast some punk-leaning bands on the bill. (Picture contributed)placeholder image
Leeds Festival - Running from August 21-24, the giant music extravaganza at Braham Park does boast some punk-leaning bands on the bill. (Picture contributed)

Saying that, the second wave of names revealed by Rockstar Energy for Reading and Leeds 2025 did include nu-metal legends Limp Bizkit, though there were also hot newer musical forces including Bakar, the genre-defying voice of a new indie generation, Badger, one of the UK’s fastest rising electronic artists, and talented musician, producer and rapper Example.

For true indie fans, Bramham Park will also play host to Arizona shoegazers Glixen, New York’s Been Stellar, Wrexham four-piece The Royston Clun and Liverpool-based band Red Rum Club.

Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic said: “Reading & Leeds really has something for everyone this year.

For tickets and information, visit: https://www.readingandleedsfestival.com/

Related topics:Leeds
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice