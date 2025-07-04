Leeds Festival 2025 is hoping to avoid controversy of Glastonbury with 'something for everyone'
Running from August 21-24, the giant music extravaganza at Braham Park near Leeds does boast some punk-leaning bands on the bill – Amy and the Sniffers. Lambrini Girls, The Pill.
But there is unlikely to be any of the political controversy which has swirled round this year’s Glastonbury after the stands taken by Bob Vylan and Knee Cap.
Instead the expected crowd of 70,000 or more will be treated to headliners such as singer-songwriter Chappell Roan, rapper Travis Scott and modern rockers Bring Me The Horizon as Leeds Festival seeks a younger audience for the future without the reliance on ‘heritage’ rock and indie acts from the 1990s – or before.
Saying that, the second wave of names revealed by Rockstar Energy for Reading and Leeds 2025 did include nu-metal legends Limp Bizkit, though there were also hot newer musical forces including Bakar, the genre-defying voice of a new indie generation, Badger, one of the UK’s fastest rising electronic artists, and talented musician, producer and rapper Example.
For true indie fans, Bramham Park will also play host to Arizona shoegazers Glixen, New York’s Been Stellar, Wrexham four-piece The Royston Clun and Liverpool-based band Red Rum Club.
Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic said: “Reading & Leeds really has something for everyone this year.
