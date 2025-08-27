Fans enjoying the music on the Main Stage on day three of the festival at Bramham Park.placeholder image
Fans enjoying the music on the Main Stage on day three of the festival at Bramham Park.

Leeds Festival 2025: 17 photos from this year's event at Bramham Park featuring headliners Chappell Roan and Bring Me The Horizon

By Dominic Brown
Published 27th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST
It was a bumper bank holiday weekend of music as thousands of fans flocked to Bramham Park for the annual Leeds Festival.

Headliners at the 2025 event included rap star Travis Scott on the Friday before one of the biggest names in pop, Chappell Roan, performed on Saturday.

Bring Me The Horizon brought the weekend to a close on Sunday night.

Here is a selection of photos from photographer Mark Bickerdike from the final day of the festival.

Fans enjoying the atmosphere on day three.

Fans enjoying the atmosphere on day three. Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography

The three-day festival took place over the August bank holiday weekend at Bramham Park.

The three-day festival took place over the August bank holiday weekend at Bramham Park. Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography

Crowds watch Conan Gray on the Main Stage.

Crowds watch Conan Gray on the Main Stage. Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography

Pale Waves on the Chevron Stage.

Pale Waves on the Chevron Stage. Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography

