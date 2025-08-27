Headliners at the 2025 event included rap star Travis Scott on the Friday before one of the biggest names in pop, Chappell Roan, performed on Saturday.

Bring Me The Horizon brought the weekend to a close on Sunday night.

Here is a selection of photos from photographer Mark Bickerdike from the final day of the festival.

1 . Leeds Festival Fans enjoying the atmosphere on day three. Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography Photo Sales

2 . Leeds Festival The three-day festival took place over the August bank holiday weekend at Bramham Park. Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography Photo Sales

3 . Leeds Festival Crowds watch Conan Gray on the Main Stage. Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography Photo Sales

4 . Leeds Festival Pale Waves on the Chevron Stage. Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography Photo Sales