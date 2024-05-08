Leading UK retailer is to reopen its Harrogate shop after major refurbishment in heart of town
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Despite its website saying nearly a month ago that it was "permanently closed," Accessorize is about to reopen its doors at 20–22 James Street.
The sister store of Monsoon is set for its relaunch on Friday, May 17 with the promise of a “brand-new home concept” in Harrogate.
The new accessories, gifting and homeware store will officially reopen on May 17 with an exclusive opening event from 9am.
Paul Thomas, Retail Director at Accessorize, said: "We are excited to introduce our customers to our exciting new store concept of gifting and homeware.
"The new design store and gifting collection is just some of many exciting features we have in store for our customers.
"We can't wait for them to experience everything the store has to offer."
A treasure trove of curated brands, including names like Aery Candles showcased alongside new arrivals from Accessorize’s SS24 collection, the national retail brand’s bestselling ‘Z’ premium range will also be stocked with gold-plated, sterling silver and waterproof jewellery given pride of place.
A more diverse selection of gifting categories such as bridal, home and summer will be introduced and the new Harrogate store will also feature self-care and men’s gifting categories for the first time.
More information at: https://www.accessorize.com/uk
There is no news, as yet, about Monsoon.
The leading chain at one point boasted more than 150 shops across the UK but has gone through challenging times.