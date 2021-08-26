Leading Thalidomide campaigner takes new role in Harrogate disability charity

Harrogate's Guy Tweedy, Disability Action Yorkshire’s newest Trustee, left, with Disability Action Yorkshire Chair, Neil Revely

Guy Tweedy, who has worked tirelessly for more than two decades championing the cause of fellow Thalidomiders, has become a Trustee of Disability Action Yorkshire.

Founded 84 years ago, it has its headquarters and training centre on the town’s Hornbeam Park, a residential care home on Claro Road, and a holiday lodge in Lincolnshire.

Its vision is to empower disabled people to live the lifestyle of their choosing, through its training, preparation and other living skills. And as a ‘Disability Confident Leader’, it celebrates and promotes diversity at every level of its organisation.

Harrogate-born Mr Tweedy, who was born with shortened arms and fingers fused together, said: "Being disabled myself, I am fully aware of the challenges and inequalities disabled people face, in particular when it comes to employment opportunities.

“When I left school, I wrote to more than 1,000 potential employers – and I still have the rejection letters!

“It’s a privilege to have joined Disability Action Yorkshire as a Trustee, and I'm looking forward to playing my part within this well-respected organisation.”

Neil Revely, Disability Action Yorkshire Chair, said. "We are delighted to have Guy Tweedy join our Board of Trustees. He is a seasoned campaigner and is well-known for his unstinting efforts fighting the Thalidomide corner.

"For 83 years, this organisation has been at the forefront of supporting disabled people, and I'm very proud of the work we have achieved throughout the decades.

“However, there is still plenty to be done, and Guy’s experiences will be invaluable as we take the organisation to the next stage and beyond.”