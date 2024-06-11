Leading Harrogate town centre shop puts up new sign saying 'we are permanently closed'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A prestigious shop has closed in Harrogate town centre following weeks of confusion.

When Harrogate iStore first opened in Harrogate in 2012, it was only the ninth such shop in the UK opened by London-based Albion Computers PLC, one of Apple’s premium resellers.

An authorised Apple repair centre handling Apple Mac and MacBook computers, the iStore also served as a place for customers to get their hands on the latest Apple products.

But last month saw the iStore, located at 13 James Street close its doors and put up a notice in the window saying it was “working on a new look”.

End of an era for one of Apple’s premium resellers - Harrogate's iStore first opened in 2012 thanks to London-based Albion Computers PLC. (Picture contributed)

Now a new sign has gone up indicating it will not be reopening.

Addressed to “Dear all previous and new customers” and signed by Ryan Jowsey, Store Manager, iStore Harrogate, the message reads:

“It is with a heavy heart that the Harrogate iStore has been closed permanently.

"We loved helping all of you with your queries and guiding you with your Apple purchases.”

But, the note also adds, Mr Jowsey’s “new position in the corporate team” means he is still available to help customers – both retail customers and business clients.

He suggests phoning or emailing the number and address highlighted on the poster.

The developments at iStore are merely the latest twist in a long-running game of ‘retail ping pong’ on one Harrogate’s most famous streets.