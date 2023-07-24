News you can trust since 1836
Leading Harrogate law firm appoints commercial property specialist to strengthen its team

A leading Harrogate law firm McCormicks Solicitors has appointed a commercial property specialist to its team.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 24th Jul 2023, 09:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 09:32 BST

Claire Baker-Kemp will join McCormicks Solicitors as Senior Associate and brings extensive experience in commercial property transactions.

Claire has worked in both private practice and, more recently, in-house and has joined McCormicks from an investment company where she managed the legal aspects of the extensive property portfolio, including the provision of related strategic and commercial advice to the board, and dealt with freehold and leasehold property acquisitions and disposals and landlord and tenant matters.

Senior Partner Peter McCormick OBE said: “Commercial property has been a busy aspect of our legal work for many years and Claire’s background and experience will undoubtedly prove an asset.”

Claire Baker-Kemp will join McCormicks Solicitors as Senior Associate at McCormicks Solicitors of Harrogate. (Picture McCormicks Solicitors)
Since qualifying as a solicitor, Claire has acted for the NHS, a major supermarket chain, the Department of Transport, an international shopping centre developer, financial institutions, local authorities, property developers, companies, landowners, partnerships, sole traders and individuals.

Claire’s experience covers the acquisition and disposal of freehold and commercial leasehold properties; transactional landlord and tenant work including lease renewals and assignments; acquisition of land for residential and commercial development; portfolio acquisitions and subsequent break-up and disposals; and management of client property portfolios.