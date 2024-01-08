Leading Harrogate Green councillor pays tribute after death of colleague who was a 'politician of rare integrity'

A Harrogate-based councillor has paid a moving tribute after the death of a Green Party colleague saying "politicians of his integrity are few and far between.”

Arnold Warneken, who has lived and worked in Harrogate for many years and is a supporter of Bilton Conservation Trust and Nidd Gorge, was speaking after the passing of David Whitfield.

Mr Whitfield was elected to North Yorkshire County Council last May for the division of Sowerby and Topcliffe, as one of five Green Party councillors.

Sadly, he became ill within a short time of taking his seat, and spent several months in James Cook Hospital before resigning his seat in October.

"Politicians of his integrity are few and far between” - The late David Whitfield, former Green Party Councillor for Sowerby & Topcliffe, has been praised by a Harrogate colleague. (PIcture contributed)

Arnold Warneken, councillor for Ousburn division, said Mr Whitfield would be missed by one and all.

“He was passionate about the community he represented, and wanted the whole of North Yorkshire to become a fairer greener county," said Coun Warneken.

"His core values were care, honesty and respect.

“His particular mission was to give a voice to the youth of Sowerby and Topcliffe.

"Dave had also set up a residents action group called Green Shoots and I hope this will continue.

“Locally he had worked with colleagues to clean up all local waterways including Cod Beck, and protect open spaces like Sowerby Flatts.

“He will be missed by many.

"Politicians of his integrity are few and far between.”

A memorial service celebrating Dave’s life and legacy takes place today, Monday, January 8 at St Oswald's Church in Sowerby.

Born in Doncaster on February 24, 1964, the late Mr Whitfield was also praised by Martin Brampton of Thirsk & Malton Green Party, who said “Dave's infectious enthusiasm was an inspiration to us all.

“The highlight of his political activism was the successful campaign he ran to win a seat on North Yorkshire Council for his local Sowerby and Topcliffe division.

Sadly ill health prevented him fulfilling his plans as a councillor and eventually forced his resignation.

“He will be much missed and long remembered.