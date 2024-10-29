Leading church figure's efforts to dampen row over Ripon Cathedral’s controversial £8 million plans

The dangers of the vociferous debate over Ripon Cathedral’s plans for a new £8 million annex were highlighted this week when a senior church figure clarified his views on the controversy whose resolution seems as far away as ever.

Dr Rowan Williams, former Archbishop of Canterbury, may have added his voice to protests against the threat to historic trees posed by the plans to a new song school for its choir, a cafe, toilet facilities and disabled access.

Alarmed at the reaction to his previous intervention and concerned at the possibility in any way of escalating public divisions over the scheme, Dr Williams says he is keen to emphasise he is not against the plans in principle.

In fact, if the issue of the loss of 11 trees in Minster Gardens, including a veteran beech tree, was to be addressed successfully, he believes the aim of improving facilities at Ripon Cathedral is good for the church, the city and for visitors.

In Dr Williams words: “I am writing to join my voice to those who have expressed concern at the threat to historic trees posed by the plans for developments at Ripon Cathedral.

"These plans do, indeed, promise important new possibilities for Cathedral and city, and I understand the needs and pressures to expand facilities.

"But, in the long term, any development that ignores the balance and well-being of the natural environment will have the effect of closing down possibilities.

"Like so many others, I hope that there will be an opportunity to think again about the need to preserve these treasured elements of the landscape in Ripon.”

Ripon Cathedral first submitted its plans in December 2022 for a two-storey structure on part of the public open space known as Minster Gardens.

Since then, there has been no final decision on the issue by the planning authority North Yorkshire Council.

Ripon Cathedral’s chapter has pledged that new trees would be planted at the site and elsewhere to mitigate for those that are lost.

The Dean of Ripon the Very Rev John Dobson previously said: “No one takes a decision to cut down a tree lightly but we believe this new development will bring a wide range of benefits to the city.

“We are planting 14 trees around the development and a further 300 on land which has been made available to us at Studley, as well as increasing the biodiversity of the green space created.”

But the Save the Trees Campaign Group remain committed to protecting the conservation area of Kirkgate Park and is disappointed that the developer has not been quicker to take the plans to the Planning Committee.

Meanwhile, a petition to ask Ripon Cathedral to go back to the drawing board has attracted hundreds of signatures.

Such is the issue’s profile, actor Dame Judi Dench, an ambassador and patron for the Woodland Trust, felt compelled to join the debate earlier in the year, calling for the 11 trees to be saved.

In contrast, The Cathedral Support Group continues to campaign in favour of the plans, which, it argues, is a vital step forward for Ripon Cathedral in the 21st century.

The way things are going, the final outcome of the arguments over Ripon Cathedral’s proposed new £8 million annex could yet be months, rather than weeks, away.