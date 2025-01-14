Leaders from Yorkshire Causeway Schools Trust meet Tom Gordon MP on challenges in Harrogate
Tom Gordon met with the Yorkshire Causeway Schools Trust, which includes St Aidan’s and St Peter’s schools, alongside several others in the area.
The Harrogate and Knaresborough MP discussed the challenges facing schools with the headteachers of St Aidan’s CE High School and St Peters C of E Primary School, alongside the Trust’s Chief Executive.
They also discussed issues around teacher retention and morale and funding for capital projects.
Mr Gordon said afterwards: “I’m very glad to have had the opportunity to meet with the Yorkshire Causeway Trust.
"They have been working so hard to support their staff and students in challenging times when they are chronically underfunded. “SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disability) remains a massive issue, and one that I am intent on holding the Government to account on.
"We desperately need more funding to ensure that the right care can be provided.
“It was also valuable to talk about other issues, such as capital funding for repairs, rebuilding and new projects that will help ensure children can carry on learning in safe environments.
"Education doesn’t just need funding – it needs investment.”
Among the specific Harrogate issues raised during the Lib Dem MP’s visit were:
St Peter’s is waiting on a significant rebuild to update its building, which as originally built as a hospital.
Leaky roofs are just one problem facing St Aidan’s.
There is a lack of convenient bus services in the Oatlands area of Harrogate where St Aidan’s is located.
Jane Goodwin CEO Yorkshire Causeway Schools Trust, said: “We are ambitious for the students in our schools and meeting Tom was a great opportunity to share frontline experiences of pupils and staff.
"It was also great to hear that our MP is utilising his connections with other local public service and education leaders to ensure all young people in our community are getting the support and learning opportunities that they need.”