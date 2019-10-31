Launch tonight of first ever Harrogate Horror Film Festival

Tonight is the night Harrogate launches its first-ever horror film festival for Halloween.

This new fun three-day event from today, Thursday will be for all the family and will include a Horror Prom, Kids Halloween Parties and a selection of hand-picked classic scary movies from the 1980s to the present day.

Called Harrogate Horror Film Festival, fans can expect witches, creature features, zombies and vampires when the fun takes place in West Park URC Church at the corner of West Park and Victoria Avenue.

This gorgeous and historic church was designed by architects Henry Francis Lockwood and William Mawson and first opened in 1862.

And organisers promise something for all ages during this excitign new festival in an atmospheric setting.

Harrogate Horror Film Festival line-up

Thursday, October 31 to Sunday, November 3

Thursday, October 31 plus Saturday, November 1

Kids Halloween Parties in the evening on the 31st of October (5pm to 8pm) and during the day on the 1st of November (10.30am to 2pm) so little ones can celebrate Halloween, trick ‘r’ treat in a safe indoor environment.

Saturday, November 1

‘Horror Prom’ adult Horror themed Prom

The event includes a three-course meal by Andy Annat Cracker Jack BBQ (world champion bbq), licensed bar, dancing and live entertainment as well as a few spooky shenanigans.

Doors open at 7.30pm.

Sunday, November 2

All-day classic horror and scary movies

2pm to 4pm: Hocus Pocus (1993)

4pm to 6pm: Gremlins (1984)

6pm to 8pm: Zombieland (2019)

8pm to 10pm: The Lost Boys (1987)

Tickets for all Harrogate Horror Film Festival are available online at www.harrogatehalloween.eventbrite.com

