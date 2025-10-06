Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust (YDMT) has opened its latest Community Grants scheme, which aims to support organisations that benefit the people, landscape and wildlife of Nidderdale AONB (areas of outstanding natural beauty).

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since 2023, the charity YDMT has provided grant support to more than 125 projects across the Yorkshire Dales and Nidderdale AONB, to help tackle nature recovery at scale and to improve access to nature.

Thanks to a YDMT grant, Lime Tree Observatory has been able build a new classroom that has greatly increased the capacity for school visits to the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Whipp from Lime Tree Observatory said: “This means that larger school groups can visit the nature reserve, stone circle, Iron-Age roundhouse and planetarium that are on site, safe in the knowledge that if the weather turns bad during their visits, there is a safe and dry place to study, learn or eat.

Exterior of Lime Tree Observatory classroom, Nidderdale AONB. photo: Lime Tree Observatory

"This classroom has made a big difference to the CIC and has finished off the planetarium and classroom barn conversion project (started in 2020) perfectly.”

Two types of grants are available through this new scheme; firstly ‘Project Grants’, which can help to fund specific projects and pay for things like the restoration and creation of habitat for nature, or opportunities for underrepresented groups to access Nidderdale AONB.

Alternatively, ‘Unrestricted Grants’ are available, which can pay for an organisation’s revenue costs such as rent, insurance, staff and volunteer travel expenses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Typical grants range from £1,000 to £5,000 and applications are evaluated on how closely they help to deliver YDMT’s strategic aims and demonstrate value for money.

There is no set minimum or maximum grant and YDMT is happy to discuss bigger projects.

The charity also aims to have two application windows each year, though applicants can speak to its dedicated Grants Officer at any time.

Mike Appleton, YDMT’s Grant Officer, said: “As a small and innovative charity, our new grants scheme aims to build partnerships with a diverse range of passionate people and communities to deliver projects that will help conserve and protect the people, landscape and wildlife of Nidderdale AONB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our application process is designed to be simple and painless and is backed up by lots of support and advice to help applicants maximise the impact of their proposal.’’

To be eligible to apply for a grant, projects and organisations must be within Nidderdale AONB, or close to its boundaries.

Projects and organisations outside of this area that clearly provide significant benefits to the area or its communities may still be considered.

YDMT welcome applications from public bodies, voluntary and community groups, social enterprises, charities, partnerships, young people, individuals, landowners, farmers and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity has also recently launched a separate Woodland Grant scheme, which aims to support the creation of new native broadleaf woodlands, hedgerow and landscape trees in the National Park, Nidderdale and Forest of Bowland National Landscape.

Vsit https://www.ydmt.org/what-we-do/grants/grants if you would like to learn more about YDMT’s grants and strategic aims.

Applications for the grant scheme are now open and can be submitted at any time.

YDMT aims to make a decision within six weeks of receiving all necessary information. For further details and to discuss your project idea, contact YDMT’s Grants Officer Mike Appleton on 015242 51002 or email [email protected].