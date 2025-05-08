Launch of Knaresborough's new healthcare innovation centre will 'turbocharge' patient care says Mayor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate NHS Trust has opened a new healthcare innovation hub in Knaresborough to improve services for patients.

Aimed at advancing healthcare innovation and research in the region, the Healthcare Innovation Hub is located at St James Business Park in Knaresborough and was officially opened by David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire.

The new state-of-the-art facility has been created by Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT) solely for innovation and research, where significant enhancements in healthcare services can be identified, developed, tested and introduced.

The ultimate goal is to improve the health and care of patients, children and young people across the district and beyond.

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire officially opens Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust’s new Healthcare Innovation Hub in Knaresborough. (Picture contributed)

The Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, said: "This is an exciting step forward for Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust’s ambition to be a leading trust for innovation in healthcare.

"The innovation team have already made great strides, but this will make the NHS more accessible than ever.

"It will turbocharge this great work and create better outcomes for patients.”

Research and innovation are already integral to HDFT's operations.

Notable recent developments include the award-winning Harrogate Post Procedure Patient Innovation (HaPPi) project, which has revolutionised patient communication through personalized videos recorded by surgeons while patients are still in post-procedure recovery.

Additionally, the Smart Nurse Call system has been implemented to further improve patient care by reducing falls.

Last year, the Trust secured £1.4 million in funding for an additional MRI scanner to support groundbreaking research benefiting patients. HDFT is also at the forefront of Imaging AI, having introduced AI fracture detection software in the diagnosis of bone fractures and chest x-rays.

The Healthcare Innovation Hub will not only nurture home grown ideas, but also serve as a 'front door' for HDFT to engage with public, private, and third-sector organisations in the region, fostering collaboration on innovation and research.

Jonathan Coulter, HDFT’s Chief Executive, said: “As an organisation, we are focused on ensuring the quality of our services.

"The Healthcare Innovation Hub is a clear indication of our intentions to drive healthcare development so that we can provide the best possible healthcare service.”