Latest twist in Harrogate and Knaresborough's year of 'never-ending' roadworks

New roadworks in Harrogate town centre highlight the problems facing residents, bus services, van drivers and commuters getting around town this year.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located at Cheltenham Mount near Bower Road, temporary traffic lights to allow “essential road works” will be in place until Tuesday, July 22, said North Yorkshire Council.

Harrogate and Knaresborough may continue to be punctuated by regular pockets of traffic disruption but, in this case, there is good news for motorists, at least.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To limit their impact on road users, the Cheltenham Mount works in this location will be taking place overnight.

An example of roadworks in Knaresborough and Harrogate in a year of traffic disruption. (Picture contributed)

North Yorkshire Council’s highways department will take under consideration several factors when determining acceptable conditions for local residents during night working which include, noise, lighting, vibration and vehicle movements.

Contact North Yorkshire Council If you have an enquiry in respect of these essential highway works on 03001312131.

Earlier this year, Harrogate and Knaresborough’s MP called for local businesses hit by “never-ending” roadworks to be compensated in future for any loss in trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Gordon made his appeal after hearing from businesses in his constituency impacted by disruptive roadworks.

The Lib Dem MP believes the roadworks have impacted people commuting around Harrogate and Knaresborough.

He gave his support to an amendment to the Planning and Infrastructure Bill, which would mean local businesses would receive financial compensation for a loss in trade due to roadworks.

Meanwhile, temporary traffic lights on Hookstone Drive are set to be reinstated on Monday, July 21 until work is completed in mid September.