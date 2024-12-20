Last-ever gig at independent Harrogate bar as it prepares to close down after six years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The last-ever gig will happen this weekend as one of Harrogate’s tiniest but best-loved bars gets set to close down.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The farewell music event will to take place at The Disappearing Chin on Sunday, December 22, the independent craft beer bar, run by husband and wife team, Jack and Hannah.

Located at 38 Beulah Street off Station Parade, the owners of what is popularly known “The Chin” posted earlier that they were “absolutely gutted” to be closing for a final time on Christmas Eve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Sunday’s gig will see live music from Rufus Beckett and a small gathering of local musicians.

This Sunday’s gig at The Disappearing Chin in Harrogate will see live music from Rufus Beckett and a small gathering of talented local musicians. (Picture contributed)

Rufus said: “Over the last few years I’ve played a lot of gigs at The Disappearing Chin and I’m looking forward to playing there again while I’m home for Christmas.

"Sadly The Chin is closing its doors for good on Christmas Eve but not before one last day of music on Sunday 22nd December.

"There will be loads of talented folk playing from 4pm until close."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The small and welcoming independent bar, run by husband and wife team, Jack and Hannah, has built up a loyal customer base over the last six years for its array of selected ales, wines, cocktails and food in a friendly and cosy atmosphere.

The bar’s owners said: “We have adored opening and running the Chi

"But it’s a very tough environment out there for many small businesses and we have decided to close our doors so we can focus on our new family.”