Last chance warning to sign up to Harrogate hospice’s spectacular Knaresborough 'Twilight Walk'

The flash offer to take part in the family-friendly Knaresborough walk and help raise funds to support the Harrogate charity’s vital work runs from Thursday, February 29 until 9am on Monday, March 4.

To celebrate the leap year, entry fees during that time will be just £10 for adults, £5 for children, and under 5’s free of charge.

The Saint Michael’s Hospice Twilight Walk returns to Knaresborough on Saturday, March 16.

The family-friendly Harrogate Saint Michael's Hospice Twilight Walk will returns to Knaresborough on Saturday, March 16.

The route, which starts and ends at King James’ School, takes supporters on a magical trail as the sun goes down, passing various historic sites in Knaresborough

To support the Hospice, the castle will light up in purple to commemorate the special care it provides for people in the local community.

The event – ideal for families, couples, groups of friends, work colleagues, or even pets – can be walked in tribute to someone special, or just for the fun – and those taking part will be making a big difference to local families living with terminal illness and bereavement.

More than 500 people came together in 2019 to take part in the event which raised more than £20,000 for Saint Michael’s.

The Twilight Walk was set to return in 2020, but due to the pandemic, had to be cancelled, impacting on the charity’s income and fundraising.

This year’s event will sees the event hub at King James’ School open from 4pm, with pre-walk entertainment and refreshments, before a staggered start at 5.30pm, finshing 8.30pm approximately.

Saint Michael’s services includes caring for people living with terminal illness in their own homes, and at their Hornbeam Park-based Crimple House Hospice.

Specialist bereavement and emotional support service Just ‘B’ is part of their family of services, supporting children, young people and adults across North Yorkshire.

Sandra Gilbert, Saint Michael’s Community and Events Volunteer, said: “The countdown is on to this wonderful even but time is running out to pre-register."