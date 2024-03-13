Last chance warning as voting is set to close soon for popular Harrogate Hospitality Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As always, there has been a fantastic response to this annual event which celebrates people working in Harrogate’s crucial hospitality sector who strive towards excellence on the town’s behalf.

But, with little more than a week to go until entries close, Simon Cotton who organises the awards night each year at Harrogate's Royal Hall, is reminding everyone it is not too late to make a nomination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"With just days to go until the nomination process closes, we're hoping that those who want to be in with a chance to be there again this year, get their nominations in online ASAP,” said Mr Cotton, an experienced hotelier who is Group Managing Director of HRH Group in Harrogate and York.

Flashback to last year's Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards. (Picture Tim Hardy)

"We've had hundreds of entries already, but it only takes one well written entry to impress the judges.

"It's all about the quality of the entry and not about being a popularity contest so those thinking that it's all about how many votes you get shouldn't be put off by thinking it's too late to enter."

This year’s winners will be revealed at a glittering - and fun- black tie dinner and party at the Royal Hall on Monday, June 3.

Last year saw the winners include the following:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waiter/Waitress of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Spring Water

Tania Nelson – Konak Meze

Bar Person of the Year – sponsored by Matthew Clark

Kieron Long – Pickled Sprout

Chef of the Year – sponsored by Sykes House Farm

Tom Dungey – Rudding Park

Outstanding Customer Service – sponsored by Slingsby

Karen Knowles – West Park Hotel

Bar of the Year – sponsored by Timothy Taylor’s

Starling Bar Café Kitchen

Receptionist of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Christmas & Gift

Rebecca Hewison – Grantley Hall

Whether you feel a rising star deserves to be recognised or an experienced old hand, nominations close at midnight on March 31.