Last chance warning as voting is set to close soon for popular Harrogate Hospitality Awards
As always, there has been a fantastic response to this annual event which celebrates people working in Harrogate’s crucial hospitality sector who strive towards excellence on the town’s behalf.
But, with little more than a week to go until entries close, Simon Cotton who organises the awards night each year at Harrogate's Royal Hall, is reminding everyone it is not too late to make a nomination.
"With just days to go until the nomination process closes, we're hoping that those who want to be in with a chance to be there again this year, get their nominations in online ASAP,” said Mr Cotton, an experienced hotelier who is Group Managing Director of HRH Group in Harrogate and York.
"We've had hundreds of entries already, but it only takes one well written entry to impress the judges.
"It's all about the quality of the entry and not about being a popularity contest so those thinking that it's all about how many votes you get shouldn't be put off by thinking it's too late to enter."
This year’s winners will be revealed at a glittering - and fun- black tie dinner and party at the Royal Hall on Monday, June 3.
Last year saw the winners include the following:
Waiter/Waitress of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Spring Water
Tania Nelson – Konak Meze
Bar Person of the Year – sponsored by Matthew Clark
Kieron Long – Pickled Sprout
Chef of the Year – sponsored by Sykes House Farm
Tom Dungey – Rudding Park
Outstanding Customer Service – sponsored by Slingsby
Karen Knowles – West Park Hotel
Bar of the Year – sponsored by Timothy Taylor’s
Starling Bar Café Kitchen
Receptionist of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Christmas & Gift
Rebecca Hewison – Grantley Hall
Whether you feel a rising star deserves to be recognised or an experienced old hand, nominations close at midnight on March 31.
To nominate, visit: https://www.harrogatehospitality.co.uk/
To book tickets for the awards, email [email protected]