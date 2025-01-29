'Last chance' to buy as new housing development near Harrogate proves hugely popular

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A leading developer says homes are being “snapped up” at a new development near Harrogate.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located at Stump Cross, Manor Chase is selling its final homes with the development already more than 85% sold out.

Sam Wood, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said it was the “last chance" for house hunters to buy one of a range of three and four bedroom homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to announce that due to the success of the development, this is the last chance to buy at Manor Chase,” he said.

Located at Stump Cross, Manor Chase in Boroughbridge is selling its final homes with the development already more than 85% sold out. (Picture contributed)

“With homes that are expertly crafted and featuring contemporary open-plan layouts that are perfect for modern living, it’s no surprise the development has been a property hotspot for a variety of buyers.

“We are encouraging those interested in any of the homes available to book an appointment with the sales team.”

Located ten miles from Harrogate, the Manor Chase development is situated on the edge of Boroughbridge and offers prospective buyers what is described as “a countryside setting with unrivalled transport links on their doorstep.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development boasts 17 acres of green open space and beautiful scenery.

Prices range from £327,995 to £486,995.

In preparation for Future Home Standards, part of the Government’s initiative for new homes to be Zero Carbon ready from 2025, a number of changes have been made on heating and energy which are included within some of the homes.

For more information about developments in the county, visit David Wilson Homes North Yorkshire at: https://www.dwh.co.uk/new-homes/yorkshire/north-yorkshire/