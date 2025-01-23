Landslip-hit road at Kex Gill has reopened after repairs are completed a week early

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The troubled A59 at Kex Gill – which has been closed since New Year’s Day – has re-opened ahead of schedule after work to remove more than 2,000 tonnes of debris which had slipped down from the slope was completed early.

After the extreme winter weather earlier in January, North Yorkshire Council had expected the repairs to this key route in North Yorkshire to be completed by Wednesday, January 29.

But Coun Keane Duncan, the council’s executive member for highways and transportation, said more recent favourable weather conditions and extended working hours by the contactors, the work has been completed and the road has reopened today, Thursday, January 23.

“I’d like to thank road users and local residents for their patience, and the hard work and commitment of Harrogate-based contractor HACS and our own highways team for getting the work completed as safely and as quickly as possible,” said Coun Duncan.

Work being carried out on the A59 at Kex Gill by the Harrogate-based contractor, HACS. The key route has been reopened earlier than scheduled following a landslip in the early hours of New Year’s Day. (Picture contributed)

“This was the 15th closure since 2000 and emphasises the importance of delivering our £68 million scheme to bypass this problem area and avoid disruptive closures happening in future.”

A major feat of repair, the stabilisation of the slopes above that stretch of the A59 from Harrogate to Skipton also involved the installation of 50 metres of new drainage channels and the introduction of about 100 tonnes of clean stone.

The current realignment of Kex Gill, which is designed to get round the landslip problems permanently, is North Yorkshire Council’s largest ever highways undertaking

The £68 million involves creating a new four-kilometre stretch of road to replace the existing part of the A59 which has been affected by the landslips with increasing frequency for more than a decade.

Despite a substantial previous delay already announced, North Yorkshire Council remains confident this important project is progressing well and expects the new road to be open next spring.

Although the A59 is open again, drivers are being advised to travel with caution following the announcement that the north of the country is due to experience up to 90mph winds tomorrow, Friday, as a result of the expected arrival of Storm Éowyn.