Landmark pub on Harrogate's Stray reopens after being renamed and freshened up

By Graham Chalmers
Published 17th Jun 2024, 13:55 BST
One of Harrogate’s most historic bars located near the Stray has reopened with a new name.

The site of the pub opposite the Stray on Skipton Road has hosted a series of taverns and inns since the days of horse and carriage in the reign of King George III (1760-1820).

Known in the 1990s as The Black Swan, it became The Swan in 2010 under the ownership of Market Town Tavern Pubs, an award-winning Knaresborough-based firm which led the craft beer revolution locally, transforming the Harrogate area’s bar scene.

The company then carried out a sympathetic renovation of the property to retain the heritage of the building while adding a light, contemporary feel.

New name for historic Harrogate tavern - The site of the pub opposite the Stray on Skipton Road has hosted a series of inns since the reign of King George III. (Picture contributed)New name for historic Harrogate tavern - The site of the pub opposite the Stray on Skipton Road has hosted a series of inns since the reign of King George III. (Picture contributed)
But the arrival of the Covid pandemic in 2020 and the introduction of lockdown saw The Swan closed for more than a years soon afterwards.

Now the historic bar is back in business with a steady stream of customers as The Mucky Duck.

The landmark pub is now owned by Appetite for Life Ltd, a company well-known to Harrogate customers as it also run the Devonshire Tap House, Tap On Tower Street and SO! bars in Harrogate, Knaresborough and Ripon.

