Landmark pub on Harrogate's Stray reopens after being renamed and freshened up

One of Harrogate’s most historic bars located near the Stray has reopened with a new name.

The site of the pub opposite the Stray on Skipton Road has hosted a series of taverns and inns since the days of horse and carriage in the reign of King George III (1760-1820).

Known in the 1990s as The Black Swan, it became The Swan in 2010 under the ownership of Market Town Tavern Pubs, an award-winning Knaresborough-based firm which led the craft beer revolution locally, transforming the Harrogate area’s bar scene.

The company then carried out a sympathetic renovation of the property to retain the heritage of the building while adding a light, contemporary feel.

But the arrival of the Covid pandemic in 2020 and the introduction of lockdown saw The Swan closed for more than a years soon afterwards.

Now the historic bar is back in business with a steady stream of customers as The Mucky Duck.