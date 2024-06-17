Landmark pub on Harrogate's Stray reopens after being renamed and freshened up
The site of the pub opposite the Stray on Skipton Road has hosted a series of taverns and inns since the days of horse and carriage in the reign of King George III (1760-1820).
Known in the 1990s as The Black Swan, it became The Swan in 2010 under the ownership of Market Town Tavern Pubs, an award-winning Knaresborough-based firm which led the craft beer revolution locally, transforming the Harrogate area’s bar scene.
The company then carried out a sympathetic renovation of the property to retain the heritage of the building while adding a light, contemporary feel.
But the arrival of the Covid pandemic in 2020 and the introduction of lockdown saw The Swan closed for more than a years soon afterwards.
Now the historic bar is back in business with a steady stream of customers as The Mucky Duck.
The landmark pub is now owned by Appetite for Life Ltd, a company well-known to Harrogate customers as it also run the Devonshire Tap House, Tap On Tower Street and SO! bars in Harrogate, Knaresborough and Ripon.