Landmark party at memory cafe

Home Instead Senior Care Harrogate, Ripon and Thirsk, joined volunteers and Mayor Councillor Stuart Martin to celebrate the first year since volunteers took over the running of Gracious Street Memory Lane Cafe.

The cafe was originally launched five years ago by the Alzheimer’s Society, but when there was a risk of losing the funding for the cafe, the volunteers with enormous help and Support from Gracious Street Methodist Church stepped in to take over in July 2018.

The cafe provides a base for anyone with dementia, their carers, friends and family members, the opportunity to meet people, to reminisce and to share experiences.

Lisa Stirk, community co-ordinator at Home Instead, said: “What a wonderful afternoon celebrating one year since the volunteers took over the running and self-funding of the Memory Lane Cafe. They really are a truly magical group of people.

“We would like to thank Mayor Stuart Martin and his wife April who joined in the celebrations.”