Landmark Harrogate building reopens after £10.5 million redevelopment is completed

A major building in Harrogate town centre has reopened after a £10.5 million redevelopment lasting almost a year.

The completion of work on Copthall Bridge, is being hailed for “raising the bar for premium office space in Harrogate”.

It also means the end of traffic disruption on Station Bridge.

The building has been a town centre fixture ever since it was built in the mid-1960s alongside the ten-storey Copthall Tower, as part of the transformation of Harrogate railway station at a time when the town briefly embraced modernity.

Family-run office group WorkWell has redeveloped the site at Copthall Bridge.

The state-of-the-art, redeveloped building is designed to offer a premium office environment for established SMEs and owner-operated businesses looking for one to 40 desks.

In total, its three floors amount to 38,000 sq ft of grade A workspace.

It will also feature meeting rooms available for hourly rental and co-working spaces.

Oliver Corrigan, Managing Director of WorkWell, a Leeds-based office solutions company, said: “Our investment reflects our commitment to supporting the growth of businesses in the local area by providing them with top-tier facilities and a vibrant community to thrive in.”

Copthall Bridge’s history in recent decades has seen it branch out from its customary role of offering office space, albeit occasionally.

At one point, Tesco took up residence and became Harrogate’s first town-centre supermarket.

Then, in 2008, while it was preparing for the construction of an extension, Harrogate library briefly packed up its 80,000 books and moved into Copthall Bridge.