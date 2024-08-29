Lalique vase to be offered for auction for Macmillan Cancer Support
Selling items at auction to benefit charities is a great way of contributing to your favourite cause but it is rare that the donation is as impressive as this grand size Lalique Anemone crystal vase which stands at 48cm tall. The vase is all-over decorated with flower heads with the stamen picked out in black enamel. The proceeds of the sale will go to Macmillan Cancer Support and the vase has an estimate of £15,000 to £18,000. Morphets will not charge any Buyer's Premium on the hammer price and all money raised will go to the charity.
The auction takes place on Thursday 5th September at Morphets of Harrogate, 6 Albert Street in the centre of Harrogate and as the vase is lot 178 it is expected to go under the gavel around noon (the auction starts at 10am). To maximise interest remote internet bidding is available on both easyliveauction.comand the-saleroom.com, and of course, bidders are always welcome in the Albert Street saleroom.
The white anemone, in Victorian flower language, often symbolised love and sincerity and it is the donor's wish that the proceeds of the vase will provide Macmillan with essential funding for their cancer support.
