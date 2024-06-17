Labour candidate meets Dean over Ripon Cathedral redevelopment as hustings loom for Skipton and Ripon seat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With less than three weeks to go until the General Election, Skipton and Ripon’s Labour candidate says “it’s all still all to fight for” despite favourable opinion polls and projections.

Architect and passionate cricketer Malcolm Birks, who met recently with Dean of Ripon and protest groups about the much-debated proposed development of Ripon Cathedral, made the comments as the candidates prepare for a series of hustings which begin this week.

From a polling point of view the biggest news this week was that Reform have overtaken the Conservatives in a YouGov national poll.

But Electoral Calculus has Reform at 0% chance of winning Skipton and Ripon.

On the campaign trail - Yesterday saw the unveiling of a new 3,500 square metre community sports hub at Skipton Cricket Festival, designed by the Skipton and Ripon Labour candidate Malcolm Birks, centre. (Picture contributed)

It currently gives Labour a 55% chance of winning, with the Conservatives on 45%.

But Mr Birks, 48, says he is dismissing the speculation and focusing on voters.

“After 14 years of Tory chaos and decline, our country now has the chance to move forwards with a mission-led government.

"It's time for change; it's time to vote Labour," Mr Birks said.

“Keir Starmer has rejected the simplistic choice between tax and spending and instead set out a plan for investment and growth, based on a strategic partnership between government and business.

“For people in Skipton and Ripon, it will reform and invest in our public services and bring a laser focus to the serious social issues that are here; from childcare to the NHS, from dentistry to social care, and from education to housing.

"But it’s all still all to fight for. If people in Skipton and Ripon want change, they need to get out and vote.”

Yesterday saw the unveiling of a new 3,500 square metre community sports hub at Skipton Cricket Festival, designed by the Labour candidate.

The new, fully accessible, energy-efficient building has been in planning ever since Mr Birks moved to the town in 2016 with his his wife and two children and his small son joined the cricket club.

Hustings for the for the Skipton and Ripon seat, which has been held by Julian Smith for the Conservative Party since 2010, will take place at the following locations:

Ripon Cathedral: June 20, 7pm.

Craven College: June 21, 1pm.

St John’s Methodist Church, Settle - June 25, 5.45pm.

Holy Trinity Church, Ripon - June 26, 6.30pm.

Eight candidates are standing:

Julian Smith (Conservative and Unionist Party)

Malcolm Birks (Labour)

Andrew Murday (Liberal Democrats)

Andy Brown (Green Party)

Keith Graham Tordoff (Independent)

Simon Garvey (Reform UK)

Ryan Kett (Yorkshire Party)