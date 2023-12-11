Known to millions Harrogate's viral sensation reveals adventures of a lifetime in an amazingly honest new book

A Harrogate man whose time-lapse video went viral around the world is telling his rollercoaster life story for the first time in a new book.

Born in 1991, Cory McLeod has led a life less ordinary since his father Ian took a photo of him every day of his life and released the first 21 years as a six-minute long time-lapse film on YouTube showing his life from birth to becoming a young man.

After becoming famous online to an international audience of millions back in 2012, the young man who studied film and television production at university decided to leave Harrogate, take to the road and see the world.

His global adventures over the last decade have seen the intrepid Cory him climbing Mount Fuji with a broken rib, running down from Mount Everest because he was late for a wedding, partying with world champion boxer David Haye and falling out with Prince Harry.

Young Harrogate man Cory McLeod has led a life less ordinary since his father Ian took a photo of him every day of his life for he first 21 years and turned it into a video watched by six million people. (Picture contributed)

Now aged 30, Cory has decided to wrap up his life so far in a new book called 30 Years: A Life Lived Every Day where he tells the whole story.

And he is proud to follow in his father’s footstep by producing his own new time lapse video online called 30 Years: A Photo of Cory Every Day.

"I know I probably don’t have any right to write an autobiography, but I felt like there was a lot to say," said Cory who founded his own DJ, lighting and sound company and has more recently worked as a business development manager.

"One minute life was going to plan, the next I found myself wondering “how on earth did it come to this?

Part of the cover of Harrogate adventurer Cory McLeod's autobiography 30 Years: A Life Lived Every Day, (Picture contributed)

"Some parts of the book are shocking, potentially offensive and a little dark but I hope there is lots of humour in it, too.

"It covers a lot of subjects everyone can relate to and would like to think some of the stories might prove inspiring."

The original viral video received more than six million views and resulted in Cory and his dad being asked to doing interviews on CBS America, ITV and the BBC, among others.

Cory's new book is, in turns, inspiring, despairing and hysterically funny as it follows Cory as he battles anxiety, faces a gun to the face, pays 40 dollars to remove a knife from his chest and, at one point, perhaps most improbably of all, gets pop singer Rihanna’s lipstick on his lips.

Harrogate man as a baby - Born in 1991, Cory McLeod has led a life less ordinary since his father Ian took a photo of him every day of his life and released the first 21 years as a six-minute long time-lapse film on YouTube. (Picture contributed)

Having finally completed this entertaining but very honest autobiography after a struggle to get it all into words, Cory's biggest worry now is some of the stories might accidentally upset his parents.

"I’m already regretting some of the things I’ve put into the book, joked Cory.

"Finding time to write the book while having a full-time job has been so difficult.

"When I started I had no idea it would take this long to finish it.

"It’s been thousands of hours of work.

"I am really grateful to everyone who has given advice and supported me.

"I’m sorry to my family for some of the stories.

"I hope you can still be proud of me."

30 Years: A Life Lived Every Day, the book, is available from: https://www.jmdmedia.co.uk/products/30-years-a-life-lived-every-day