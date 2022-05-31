Knaresborough’s Royal Warrant holding firm is flying the flag for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

KNARESBOROUGH, ENGLAND - MAY 23: Andy Ormrod, Managing Director at the Flying Colours Flagmakers factory sorts through Union Flags on May 23, 2022 in Knaresborough, England. Preparations are taking place across the country ahead of the Queenâ€TMs platinum jubilee celebrations. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

The team of 18 have been rushed off their feet all year, sewing Union Jack flags and special purple and silver Jubilee bunting for councils, businesses and individuals across the country - and even abroad.

Andy Ormrod, owner of the Knaresborough firm, said: “We started in January with bigger councils getting themselves organised for the celebrations. It continued through to March with more council orders as funding came through, and firms found more money before April. We’re still producing for parish and smaller councils now, as well as individuals. We’ve had orders from Scotland down to Dover and Cornwall, from Northern Ireland and even in Australia.

“We’ve gone from taking 20 to 25 orders, to 150+ each day. We are flat out.

KNARESBOROUGH, ENGLAND - MAY 23: Julie Hamill folds a large Union Flag at the Flying Colours Flagmakers factory on May 23, 2022 in Knaresborough, England. Preparations are taking place across the country ahead of the Queenâ€TMs platinum jubilee celebrations. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

“We will be away for the first few days of the celebrations, but we are looking forward to celebrating on Sunday along with the rest of the country.”

Many other attractions are also are gearing up for a weekend full of entertainment.

Knaresborough Castle will be open, giving visitors to the area the chance to explore a historical and cultural gem of the Harrogate district.

You can enjoy breath-taking views overlooking the River Nidd as you discover the dungeon, ancient graffiti and a special secret tunnel once used by medieval kings.

KNARESBOROUGH, ENGLAND - MAY 23: Fiona Baxter makes Union Flags at the Flying Colours Flagmakers factory on May 23, 2022 in Knaresborough, England. Preparations are taking place across the country ahead of the Queenâ€TMs platinum jubilee celebrations. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

England’s oldest paid visitor attraction Mother Shipton’s Cave is also gearing up to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a range of fun activities as they honour their royal connections.

Organisers behind the Jubilee events at Mother Shipton’s said: “Back in the 1920s, the Royal family often visited the attraction to marvel at The Petrified Well which turns everyday objects into stone, as if by magic.

“Following a visit in 1923, Queen Mary left her shoe to be petrified and the shoe is now on display in the museum, along with a host of other interesting items including a letter from the Lady in Waiting to Princess Mary, thanking Mother Shipton’s for petrifying a pair of gloves for her.”

In Harrogate, the festivities will focus on Jubilee Square, taking place on the Stray with a big screen and entertainment, and in the Valley Gardens - which will become Jubilee in the Gardens, where there will be four days of family fun, fairground rides and a three-day artisan market.

The entertainment continues in the town centre amongst the bunting in and decorated shop windows, as there will be an array of street entertainment to ensure that all of Harrogate is in the Jubilee party mood.

Organisers of the events are urging everyone to have a royal good time, with plenty on offer across the whole district.

The Cheeseboard of Harrogate, based on Commercial Street, pride themselves on stocking only the highest quality seasonal cheeses, stocking over 200 different types of speciality cheese, hampers and cheese wedding cakes.

Gemma Aykroyd, owner of the Cheeseboard, is hoping that the celebrations that are planned for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will help local businesses and bring a little hope and joy across the town.

She said:“During the Covid-19 lockdowns, we managed to successfully stay open thanks to the support of local residents who have carried us through and now we have suddenly seen an upsurge in tourism and people who are coming to visit Harrogate.

“It is still quite quiet but in preparation for the Queen’s Jubilee weekend, we have tried to champion British cheeses so that is what we have done by displaying them in our window and pairing with local chutneys and crackers.

“We’ve got a local cheese called Lilibet which is like a Stilton, so we really hope that everyone comes to Commercial Street which is such a good hub for independents and buy British and help support the local shops in Harrogate. The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a time for gathering and sharing the moment with loved ones and what better way to do that than round the table with a good British cheeseboard and a few glasses of something lovely.

“We are all trying to do our bit and we are all trying to fly the flag and give everybody a little bit of joy and hope having just come out of a tough two years following the pandemic.

“The town is well decorated and preparations are well underway so I hope for everybody that next weekend is a successful weekend.”

Afternoon Tea is set to be popular throughout the weekend and there are definitely plenty of places across Harrogate where you can enjoy some savoury delights and sweet treats, including Harrogate Tea Rooms, the Cedar Court Hotel Garden Tipi and the Palm Court Cafe. Mama Doreen’s Emporium will be offering a special 1950s inspired Jubilee Afternoon Tea until Monday, June 6, with live performers to entertain guests and make it an experience to remember.

Jessica Wyatt, owner, said: “I think any plans for events that happen in Harrogate is good for any business and its good for tourism, the local economy and also the surrounding areas. We’ve ordered thousands of union jack flags and I am very much heavily involved with all of the plans so I am very excited for the Jubilee celebrations next weekend.”

Throughout the weekend, there will be fun for all the family and plenty of spots to enjoy your own Jubilee picnic.