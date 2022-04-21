Knaresborough’s rotary club to fund three defibrillators with Queen’s Jubilee raffle

The proposed locations are at St John’s Parish Church, Gracious Street Methodist Church and on the waterside at the Low Bridge.

Up to 60,000 people die each year in the UK from sudden cardiac arrest and an automated external defibrillator, which can be used by untrained members of the public, significantly improves survival.

Each defibrillator will cost in the region of £1,500, with Rotarians aiming to raise £5,000 with a super large raffle.

Raffle tickets are £1 each and come in books of five. Since it is the Queen’s 70th year on the throne there will be 70 prizes. The closing date will be Saturday, June 4 and the draw will be made at the Rotary meeting on Monday, June 13.

Rotary spokesman Brian Souter said: “We have some wonderful prizes including a flight for four over North Yorkshire, family day tickets for both the North York Moors and the Wensleydale Railways, dinner, bed and breakfast for two at the Dower House Hotel, as well as vouchers from many Knaresborough businesses. We will be selling tickets at various locations over the coming weeks.”

Ten years ago, Knaresborough Rotary built and installed the Wishing Well on Waterside to mark the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.