Knaresborough's much-loved arts festival to mark 25th anniversary with feast of entertainment and big acts

One of the Harrogate district’s most vibrant arts festivals has announced its programme of events as it prepares to celebrate a major milestone this summer

The 25th annual Feva, a volunteer-run arts festival in Knaresborough, is back next month with everything from steampunk to burlesque in a lively blend a blend of community events and big name acts.

Running from Friday, August 8 to Sunday, August 17, Feva’s silver jubilee year will see some firm favourites returning, such as the ever-popular History Wardrobe, Illyria, The HandleBards, and famous visitors including saxophonist Snake Davis and veteran ‘Liverpool Sound’ poet Rogfer McGough.

This year’s festival will also include a new community-developed production The Knaresborough Eleven, which has been inspired by the real-life story of the Knaresborough Castle Yard Riot and will be performed at the castle itself.

Each day will see options of free outdoor entertainment, from magicians to storytime, Punch and Judy to Morris Dancing.

Held on August 13, a special Knaresborough Forest Day will feature free family fun at The Kingfisher Kiosk at Conyngham Hall and Knaresborough Forest Park, commemorating the Enclosures Act and celebrating the new public ownership of the land at Knaresborough Forest Park.

In terms of literature and theatre, Feva’s volunteer organisers are also looking forward to welcoming Illyria’s production of Pride and Prejudice to celebrate Jane Austen’s 250th birthday in style.

The HandleBards will be bringing their bicycle-powered production of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing as you’ve never seen before.

Yorkshire CREATE will be running Arts Award workshops to enable young people to gain qualifications while embracing the world of theatre.

In terms of music, Feva promises pop-up events at a huge range of locations around Knaresborough across a wide range of styles, from rock to jazz, blues to pop, ska to classical concertos.

Highlights will include The Ebor Quartet, who are guaranteed to bring a night of classical crossover with pop covers, film scores, musicals, and Bollywood, while Status Faux will be back, delivering a high octane tribute to the music of Quo at Knaresborough WMC.

This year's art exhibitions across the town will celebrate a range of local work, featuring artists from across disciplines, highlighting the natural world, local landscapes, mental health, identity and more.

The 25th Feva festival will conclude with a weekend of fun at Knaresborough House with Knaresborough Lions' annual Beer Festival and free live music at Picnic in the Park.

For tickets and information, visit: https://feva.info/