Knaresborough's lost heritage revealed in rare 19th century pictures in brand new book
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Launched by Knaresborough Museum Association, Views of Knaresborough, Past and Present illustrates how and why the town has changed over the past 130 years.
The new book has been made possible thanks to the generous donation of Isabel Garbutt’s extensive collection of Victorian and early 20th century postcards from her family, which feature photos that KMA believe have not been in print before.
Its centrepiece is a fascinating series of “before” and “after” pictures – some dating back to the 19th century.
The book reveals a marked difference in the number and variety of trades, shops and cafes in Knaresborough and how Knaresborough Castle has changed over the last century.
For example, the castle’s Lady Tower and some of the walls have collapsed.
Kathy Allday, Chair of Knaresborough Museum Association, said: "We’re hoping the new book will be popular, especially as it is a coffee table book and will make an ideal Christmas present.
"Most of Knaresborough town centre is in a Conservation Area but, in the 1930s and 1950s, less regard was given to conserving historic buildings.
"In a slum clearance programme that lasted over 20 years, many streets of stone Victorian and Georgian terraced houses were simply pulled down.
“Edwardian Knaresborough was well endowed with drapers, milliners, tobacconists, cobblers, sweet shops and hardware stores, all long gone.
"Numerous inns and hotels, such as the much-lamented Elephant and Castle and Wintringham Hall, have also disappeared."
Compiled by Tina Heath and Kathy Allday, Views of Knaresborough, Past and Present will go on sale this weekend.
Knaresborough Museum Association is greatly indebted to HMCA for funding the printing of the book
The new book will be available at Knaresborough Heritage Centre at 12 High Street, which first opened its doors at the end of April thanks to KMA.
Costing £8.50, all proceeds go to the KMA charity to help fund the volunteer-run charity’s educational outreach work and the running costs of the Heritage Centre and museum gallery.
More information at: https://knaresboroughtownmuseum.org.uk/