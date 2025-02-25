Knaresborough's 'dark side' to be revealed in forthcoming new exhibition at Heritage Centre

The new Knaresborough Heritage Centre is to highlight the darker side of the town’s linen industry in a forthcoming exhibition.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers are warning that visitors may need a strong stomach as they read and hear about the injuries, disease and poverty that were a fact of life for so many linen employees in Knaresborough in the industry’s heyday.

Next week’s launch of the new exhibition, A Twist in the Tale, follows the success of the first linen exhibition at Knaresborough Heritage Centre, which is a registered charity managed by Knaresborough Museum Association, and is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the town’s rich history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The linen industry has left its mark on Knaresborough in many ways from the 17th to 19th centuries and the new exhibition highlights not only how it transformed the town but the lives of its workers.

Knaresborough Heritage Centre is to highlight the darker side of the town’s past in a forthcoming exhibition curated by members of Knaresborough Museum Association. (Picture contributed)

Opening on Wednesday, March 5, it will boast an array of interesting historical objects and audio visuals.

Visitors will discover personal stories of mill workers, providing a vivid glimpse into the challenges of their daily lives.

The exhibition will also explore social change and examines how the rise and fall of the linen industry shaped Knaresborough’s social structure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a focus on themes of labour reform, the role of women.

But there is a warning that the exhibition will contain material of a sensitive nature, such as descriptions of physical violence, injury and similar content that may be distressing to some.

The launch of the family-friendly £30,000 new museum located on Knaresborough High Street took place in May 2024 and was the culmination of four years of hard work by a group of volunteers.

Knaresborough Town Council and the George A Moore Foundation came on board as benefactors, funding vital electrical and building refurbishment work at the former print shop at 12 High Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the time, Kathy Allday, chair of Knaresborough Museum Association, said: “The Heritage Centre is the first of its kind - by the community for the community.

“Knaresborough has a wealth of archaeology that even local people aren’t always aware of."