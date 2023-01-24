Knaresborough's ancient attraction voted best in Yorkshire for kids as Mother Shipton's wins another award
Mother Shipton’s in Knaresborough has won a top award for being the best attraction for children in Yorkshire.
What is widely believed to be England’s oldest tourist attraction has been named winner of Best Family Attraction (Yorkshire Dales) in the 2023 Little Vikings – York for Kids Awards.
The ancient site faced tough competition from fellow finalists Fountains Abbey in Bolton Abbey and The Forbidden Corner in Middleham.
The owner of Mother Shipton’s, Fiona Martin, said she was thrilled by the latest award for the popular Knaresborough attraction.
“We are delighted to receive this fantastic award as recognition of everything we’ve done, and continue to do, to create a magical outdoor experience for all the family,” she said.
"It means so much to be recognised by people who have visited our attraction and experienced our themed events.
"We are very fortunate to have many returning visitors who love to see the various ways we are evolving the park, adding new and exciting features while preserving the history and magic of our ancient attraction.”
The Little Vikings Awards celebrate the best of family-friendly activities and attractions in York and surrounding areas.
Decided by the public, each year families are asked to nominate their favourite places and then vote for the shortlisted finalists.
Mother Shipton’s has also been shortlisted for Small Visitor Attraction of the year in the Visit York Tourism Awards which take place in March.
The team at Mother Shipton’s are now busy working away on themed events for 2023.